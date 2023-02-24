Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD: February 23, 2023

By Jeff Caldwell,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhH6i_0kyXarcX00

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — San Angelo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue on Thursday afternoon, February 23, 2023, with updates from the school district.

Austin Elementary Parent Learning Walks

Austin Elementary hosted “Parent Learning Walks” on Thursday, February 23rd. Parents who signed up for the event could sit in on classes as they were being taught.

“When the parents or whatever relative a child lives with is involved in the school community, it’s just good for everyone,” said Dethloff. “Our children respond better. They know it’s important. They know education is valued in the home.”

San Angelo ISD Sustainability Plan

“The Sustainability Plan is really, ‘What does San Angelo ISD look like in the future?'” said Dethloff.

Dethloff said the district currently operates 17 elementary campuses and is exploring options to reduce that number to 14 campuses.

“We had two recent bond proposals that didn’t pass in 2018 and 2019 and our facilities are aging,” said Dethloff. “We’ve got some infrastructure situations. We’ve lost 900 students in enrollment the past few years.”

The school district hired an architectural firm that has worked with other districts to repurpose schools that may have experienced a loss of enrollment.

Texas Next Great Educator Award

Central High School senior Alyssa Rodriguez was awarded an H-E-B Texas Next Great Educator award at the 2023 Rise and Teach Education Conference. Rodriguez was awarded a scholarship from H-E-B after participating in the SAISD Career Tech Teaching and Training Pathway.

The Region 15 Education Service Center hosted the conference in partnership with Howard College and Angelo State University. SAISD says the conference was an opportunity for students to build knowledge and experience related to their chosen career tech pathway and to step into the shoes of college students.

Rise and Teach Education was created to help students who want to become teachers transition into higher education. The Teaching and Training pathway prepares students for careers related to teaching, instruction, and the creation of instruction and enrichment materials.

CREST Awards

Dr. Amy Lemaster, Lone Star Middle School Principal, was named a Rhosine Fleming Award Campus Administrator of the Year. The award honors administrators like Lemaster, who have supported the role of the professional school counselor.

Ms. Rachel Gandar, Counselor at Lake View High School, was named a Rhosine Fleming Award High School Counselor of the Year. SAISD says Gandar is an outstanding school counselor and “stands as a living memorial to Rhosine’s dedication, professional involvement and growth.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
SAISD makes an official decision to close two elementary campuses
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
San Angelo home to 9 of the ‘2023 Best Stores in Texas’
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Forever Family: Yazmina, Treazure, Treavyon, Arriyah
San Angelo, TX14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What to do in San Angelo: A look into March
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Capital Farm Credit breaks ground on new location
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Trouble With the Curve
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
The Angelo State Belles are rolling into the LSC Conference tournament with confidence
San Angelo, TX14 hours ago
How a group of women changed Rodeo history in San Angelo 75 years ago
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Paintbrush Alley Market Days kicks off first 2023 event
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Hall of Fame Cowgirl celebrates 92nd birthday
San Angelo, TX15 hours ago
PHOTOS: Major rollover on Houston Harte slows down traffic
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Minors ejected from vehicle rollover on Houston Harte
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Severe storms in the forecast for Thursday
San Angelo, TX23 hours ago
Highlights: Irion County advances to the Regional Semifinals after defeating Buena Vista 64-38
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Mysterious Helicopter Circles Over San Angelo
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
Update: Three dogs die from poisoning, one still alive
San Angelo, TX22 hours ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday February 28th, 2023
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
They’re Watching You
San Angelo, TX7 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX10 days ago
Cold Front Will Bring Thunderstorms & Damaging Winds Sunday Night
San Angelo, TX4 days ago
Woman indicted for ‘recklessly causing death’ of toddler in 2022 drowning
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Texas: Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued for West Central Texas; severe storms, freezing drizzle/damaging winds expected
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
NWS says tornado possible over weekend
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
Former Belle Gabby Villagrand qualifies for World Cup with Panama National Team
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Eight dogs at risk of being “destroyed” if not found homes
San Angelo, TX22 days ago
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
San Angelo, TX26 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy