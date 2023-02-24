Open in App
Grovetown, GA
WJBF

Gun found on student at Grovetown High School

By D.V. Wise,

6 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, February 24, 2023, school administrators and Columbia County School District Police responded to a tip regarding a student in possession of a gun on campus.

Upon further investigation, a firearm was found in the student’s possession, and was immediately confiscated and secured.

School officials say there was no direct threat made against the school, students or staff.

The student has been charged with Possession of a Firearm on Campus.

