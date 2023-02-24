Enjoy a cozy dinner in with these 10 beautiful ramen bowls

Elevate ramen night with the perfect bowl Practimondo / Enesco / Better Homes & Gardens / Crate & Barrel / West Elm / East Fork / Reviewed

Without a doubt, a big bowl of ramen noodles is instant comfort food. This delicious and affordable meal can be as simple as a packet of instant noodles and is easy to dress up , too. But the right vessel makes all the difference, which is why you need a set of proper ramen bowls to add to your collection of dishes.

Plus, ramen bowls often feature special holders for your chopsticks for an easier dining experience. Here are 10 ramen bowls made for noodle slurping.

1. Vivimee Unbreakable Ramen Bowls

If you're accident-prone, a ramen bowl made of melamine is more durable than other materials. Vivimee / Amazon

These simple black bowls may appear to be crafted from delicate ceramic, but are actually melamine . This sturdy material is nearly unbreakable , so you don’t have to worry about chipping if they take a tumble.

This set comes with two bowls, chopsticks, soup spoons and small dishes perfect for a side of spicy kimchi. The bowls have two divots on either side to store the chopsticks, so you can set your utensils down between bites.

$26 at Amazon

2. East Fork Soup Bowl

This ramen bowl can be repurposed for popcorn, ice cream, breakfast foods and more. East Fork / Reviewed

For those who like the heft and durability of stoneware, East Fork’s Soup Bowl makes a durable vessel to enjoy a tasty bowl of ramen in. The high sides help prevent any of the liquid from spilling as you move from kitchen to table.

The thick clay design retains heat, keeping your bowl of noodles warm for a while. Plus, the East Fork Soup Bowls are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Not only are these ramen bowls functional, but the bowls are also beautiful and will look lovely stacked amongst the rest of your dishware.

$38 at East Fork

3. Pacifica Stoneware Ramen Bowl Set

Upgrade your home dining experience with a modern ramen set from West Elm. West Elm / Reviewed

A stunning blend of classic and modern design, the Pacifica Ramen Set has everything you need for enjoying your ramen noodles. The set comes with one bowl that can hold over a quart of liquid. A soup spoon, wooden chopsticks and a small chopstick rest is also included.

The bowl, spoon and chopsticks rest are made from sturdy stoneware that can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The set comes in two color options including a soothing green glaze and a crisp shade of white.

$63 at West Elm

4. Urban Outfitters Noodle Bowl Set

These patterned ramen bowls are both fun and eye-catching. Urban Outfitters / Reviewed

For those seeking out playful décor in the kitchen, this noodle bowl set from Urban Outfitters is just right. The set includes one bowl, a set of chopsticks and a small chopsticks rest. It comes in a variety of colors and features fun patterns on the exterior of the bowls.

The chopstick rests come in adorable shapes like a sunny-side up egg and a blue fish. This ramen bowl set also has a spot to rest your chopsticks across the top. While it is hand-wash only, the extra bit of care is worth it for a set this cute.

$29 at Urban Outfitters

5. Better Homes and Gardens Porcelain Noodle Bowl

Similar to other dishware from Better Homes & Gardens, this reasonably priced ramen bowl is of great quality. Better Homes & Gardens

When it comes to ramen bowls, one affordable option is the Better Homes and Gardens Porcelain Noodle Bowl . With tall sides, this ramen bowl can handle a double serving of noodles and broth without spillage. There’s also a handy spot to store the included pair of chopsticks along the top of the bowl.

For those committed to having matching dishware, the bowl fits in with Better Homes and Gardens’ collection of white porcelain sets for a unified look.

$8 at Walmart

6. Pusheen Ramen Bowl

Everyone loves the adorable antics of Pusheen. This adorable bowl features her enjoying a nice bowl of noodles–how cute! Enesco / Reviewed

Fans of the cartoon cat Pusheen will be delighted by this sweet ramen set featuring the beloved character. The stoneware bowl comes with a pair of wooden chopsticks.

The adorable design and sturdiness of this ramen bowl makes it a great option for kids with an appetite for ramen and a love for the cartoon cat. Plus, the chopsticks rest across the top will prevent chopsticks from rolling away.

This bowl will quickly become a family favorite, whether it’s noodle night or any other day of the week.

$21 at Amazon

7. Casafina Ceramic Ramen Bowl Set

With the Casafina Ramen Bowl set, you won't have to worry about chipping during a dishwasher cycle. Food 52 / Reviewed

Even if you’re just microwaving a classic cup of noodles, you deserve an elegant ramen set-up. This Casafina Ceramic Ramen Bowl Set is made from gorgeous ceramics that are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

It includes a set of chopsticks, a chopsticks rest and a spoon made for sipping all that delicious broth. Available in white or sage green, this set makes a great gift for yourself or another ramen lover in your life.

$63 at Food52

8. Practimondo Unbreakable Ramen Bowl Sets

These red and black bowls look almost identical to the ones used in your favorite ramen shop. Practimondo / Reviewed

You can't go wrong with the classic black-and-red style ramen bowl that looks like it’s been plucked from your favorite ramen restaurant.

Available in sets of two or four, everything you need for ramen night is included, like bowls, chopsticks, chopstick rests, spoons and smaller bowls for sides and sauces.

Made from melamine, the entire set is dishwasher-safe, so after dinner clean-up will be a piece of cake.

From $27 at Amazon

9. Kanto Ramen Bowls

Buyers can purchase these sets in sets of 4 or 8, so you can invite friends over to enjoy ramen too! West Elm / Reviewed

The speckled glaze on the Kanto Ramen Bowls gives a farmhouse chic look. While these are made for enjoying a hearty bowl of ramen, you can use them for any soup- or noodle-based meal.

The ramen bowls, available at West Elm in sets of four or eight, are great for anyone who loves the look of handcrafted dishware.

From $68 at West Elm

10. Kai Noodle Bowl

Make sure to put those included chop sticks into use while you slurp and eat. Crate & Barrel / Reviewed

The Kai Noodle ramen bowl has five-inch sides will keep all your noodles contained, while the 11-inch wide mouth gives you plenty of room to slurp up rich broth. The bowl is microwave-safe for easy reheating.

A set of bamboo chopsticks comes with your purchase, and the bowl is designed with space to rest your chopsticks neatly on top. These sleekly designed ramen bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

$25 at Crate & Barrel

