Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Appeals court rules North Carolina can’t ban undercover cameras from PETA

By Zach Schonfeld,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypdjT_0kyXZNyG00

( The Hill ) — A divided federal appeals court panel ruled that a North Carolina law cannot be used to prevent People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) from using undercover cameras.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that blocking the animal rights group’s “newsgathering activities” would violate the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

North Carolina’s Property Protection Act prohibits employees from placing unattended cameras on their employer’s premises, among other provisions.

“We enjoin the Act insofar as it applies to bar protected newsgathering activities PETA wishes to conduct. But we leave for another day all other applications of the Act,” wrote Judge Albert Diaz, who was nominated by former President Obama.

Judge Henry Floyd, a fellow Obama appointee, joined Diaz’s opinion. Judge Allison Rushing, who was nominated by former President Trump, dissented.

PETA, which regularly conducts undercover animal-cruelty investigations and publishes what it uncovers, argued the law was a discriminatory speech restriction disguised as a property protection law.

Aviation expert talks protocol when a passenger gets disruptive after flight diverts, lands at RDU

“If PETA’s actions truly violate some lawful prohibition (like trespass), PETA may be charged for that violation,” the court ruled. “What North Carolina may not do, however, is craft a law targeting PETA’s protected right to speak.”

North Carolina contended the entire law passed constitutional muster and that undercover investigations in nonpublic areas are unprotected speech.

“That is a dangerous proposition that would wipe the Constitution’s most treasured protections from large tranches of our daily lives,” the court ruled. “Fortunately, it has no basis in law.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
North Carolina assistant principal charged with DWI, principal confirms
Apex, NC2 days ago
Patient tried to kill another patient at North Carolina hospital, police say
Hickory, NC2 days ago
Prosecutors rest case against former North Carolina police officer and Oath Keeper charged for Jan. 6
Thomasville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
North Carolina auditor apologizes, says she would ‘change her decision’ the night of hit-and-run
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Daughter of North Carolina woman on death row for over 3 decades shares story
Raleigh, NC12 hours ago
Man arrested after producing dead brother’s ID during traffic stop, North Carolina police say
Stanley, NC1 day ago
Family attorney calls for ‘diplomatic intervention’ in case of North Carolina woman who died in Mexico
Washington, DC4 hours ago
North Carolina city manager, attorney fired; reason not given
Monroe, NC1 day ago
Winston-Salem man arrested after 2 men critically wounded during drive-by shooting on Maryland Avenue, police say
Winston-salem, NC18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy