Brookings PD thanks K9 benefactor

The Brookings Police Department offered its heartfelt appreciation to community benefactor Judy Schafer. Ms. Shafer donated the funds to acquire canine Duke, a Belgian Malinois to serve as Officer Duke for the Brookings Police Department.

Almost-four year old Duke just celebrated his first anniversary with the Department. Duke lives and serves with K9 Officer Patrick Smith. Smith joined the Brookings PD as a Reserve officer in 2016 and swore his Oath two years later.

Ms. Shafer's first act of generosity was ten years ago supplying the funds to purchase a bulletproof vest for former K9 “Hulk.” Asked about the cost of acquiring and training Duke, Judy smiled a bit saying, “ let’s just say you could buy a small KIA for the contribution but it’s well worth it. It’s my honor to do what I can to help the Police Dept. and keep Brookings safe.”

Duke joins yellow Lab Nova the Department’s other K9. Duke’s partner Officer Smith was sent down to Petaluma, California for dog handling training once Duke was acquired by the Department. Officer Smith’s dedication is noteworthy and remarkable.

Officer Smith spoke with praise and appreciation for Judy and her support of the K9 program. Officer Smith and Duke's daily life are interesting and fascinating. Smith and Duke recently cornered two burglary suspects holed up in a garage. When the two refused officer’s order to surrender, Smith sent in Duke to “persuade” the suspects to come out.

Some very persuasive barking and growling and both suspects surrendered. No one was injured…Happy ending. Smith often visits area schools and kids love to interact with a very social Duke.

The Brookings K9 program is totally funded by community contributions. Other than fuel for the police vehicle, The City offers no financial support. Brookings Chief of Police Kelby McCrae also expressed his appreciation to the community for its support of the K9 program.

Those wishing to sponsor the K9 program. Please contact Officer Patrick Smith at the Brookings Police Department.

Duke has his own FB account on Brookings Police Department OR contact

Officer Patrick Smith at psmith@Brookings.or.us.