Man falls asleep in stolen car after eating at Whataburger in northwest Harris County, constable says

By Chad Washington,

6 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A man is in jail after authorities say he stole a car from a Whataburger in northwest Harris County, and then fell asleep inside of it.

It happened Monday night after 11 p.m. at the Whataburger in the 28000 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said the suspect broke into the car, then stole a credit card, bought food with it, then got back into the car, ate the food and fell asleep.

Jorge Ponce, 25, was arrested and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse. His bond is set at $5,100 dollars, Constable Mark Herman said.

