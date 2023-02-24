Man Lists Gadgets That Can Make an Old Car Feel More Modern

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There’s tons of creative ways to update older car so that they feel like modern ones…

Like what the guy in this video from TikTok user @drive.mate did to his car…

Here’s what the internet had to say about this one.

TikTok user @tscooter_ decided to play devil’s advocate when they made the comment, “This guy’s gonna freak out when he realizes you can replace any double-din radio with a new head unit that supports CarPlay, and a built in DAC.“

To which TikTok user @drive.mate responded to with, “This is a lot cheaper and it required no installation experience!”

While TikTok user @charlestonchewston had the following question, “This might be a stupid question but can you use maps on it?”

To which TikTok user @drive.mate responded with, “Yes you can use maps on the DriveMate!”

With TikTok user @health.code.violaton sharing that, “PSA: I bought one for my 07 G35 and it actually works really well. It took some time getting the speakers to work with minimal lag, good buy.”

While TikTok user @user263820136 asked, “Anyone know one that has CarPlay and backup camera?”

With TikTok user @drive.mate replying, “We offer a backup camera option as well!”

And TikTok user @kenan_wrx had the following suggestion, “Or just buy a new head unit so there isn't wires everywhere lol.”

With TikTok user @drive.mate weighing in when they responded with, “This is a cheaper alternative and it requires no installation experience!”!

Well what do you think? Are those some great ways to upgrade an old car or what?

