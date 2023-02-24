2 armed robbers steal Domino’s delivery driver’s car, cash in her pockets, Rome police say

When officers arrived, they found a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver at the front door of the building.
The driver told the officer that she arrived at the address with a pizza and exited her vehicle when two armed suspects in black hoodies and face coverings approached her from the side of the building.
According to the report, when the individuals approached the victim, she told them the total for the pizza. The individuals told the driver “we don’t give a (expletive) about that” and demanded her keys and to empty her pockets.
The report added that the victim’s car is a black 2013 Nissan Sentra with front end damage with the license plate CEH8273. The Domino’s delivery sign was removed and later found and returned to the store.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rome Police Department or 911.
