Little Boy ‘Heartbroken’ Dad Got His Big Sister Flowers and Not Him

Making sure you treat your children equally is always tricky. They need an equal amount of love and affection and care, of course, but they don't always need the same kind of care. Every kid is different, and what works for one doesn't always work for another.

Sometimes, though, kids end up wanting or needing the exact same thing. In this sweet video from @madnatorr2 , a dad learns that the flowers he brought home for his daughter would have actually made his toddler son quite happy, too.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Awww, poor little guy! With his little stomping foot. He wanted flowers, too! Alas, there was no way for dad to know. He was probably doing a special Valentine's thing for his little girl or something, and it just didn't occur to him that the toddler in the footsie pajamas would be thinking about Valentines, too. (Although, in the comments, the mom clarified that they got their son a teddy bear and chocolates so he was not in fact left out.)

Commenters were heartbroken for this little guy and his adorable pout, and had lots of ideas for what the parents could have done (like taken one of the flowers out and given it to the boy), but we all know when you're in the middle of a scene like that you're just trying to get through it. "Get baby boy flowers - noted," the parents wrote.

And basically, that's the lesson to be learned here. Get baby boy flowers.

