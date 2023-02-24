Open in App
Champaign, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Chicago native Terrence Shannon Jr. helps Illinois rally to beat Northwestern

By Larry Hawley,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dpcei_0kyXULfX00

CHAMPAIGN – After being sidelined for the previous two games and then having an unproductive first 20 minutes, Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive along with the rest of his Illinois teammates in the second half Thursday night.

In the process, the Chicago native had arguably the best half of basketball of his college career when the Illini really needed it.

Down by 18 points at halftime to No. 21 Northwestern at the State Farm Center, Shannon spearheaded a major Illinois run in the second half as they outscored the Wildcats 47-25 in the final 20 minutes to win it 66-62.

The guard, who missed the last two Illini games with a concussion and wasn’t cleared to play until Thursday night, scored 24 of his team-high 26 points in the second half. The former Lincoln Park High School standout was 7-of-8 from the field and hit four-three pointers to help Illinois improve to 10-7 in the Big Ten and 19-9 overall.

“It was all of us together,” said Shannon of the comeback. “Matt (Mayer) hitting me with the drift three in the corner, that was the first three I got in the second half. Just us playing together and running our offense. When we do that, we’re pretty hard to beat.”

Shannon, the Illini’s leading scorer, had hit the third-highest point total of the season in helping his team pull off their biggest halftime comeback of the season. They’d previously rallied from a 15-point hole against UCLA on November 18 in Las Vegas to win, which Shannon helped with 29 points.

In 26 games this season, the guard is averaging 17.3 points in his first year with Illinois after transferring from Texas Tech.

“That was UCLA Terrence, that was early season,” said Illinois head coach Brad Underwood of the guard’s effort. “I had no idea what to expect, I had no idea pregame if he was going to play. Everything in our protocols is about symptoms and reactions to movement and activity and he was cleared.

“I usually don’t start guys who are out for a week or longer, so he came off the bench. But I thought his defense on Chase (Audige) was every bit as good as his offense. He’s an all-league caliber player, and he rose to that occasion tonight, and we needed every point and every defensive effort.”

Shannon’s effort helped to counter the one delivered by Northwestern guard Boo Buie, who scored a career-high 35 points. It was the most by a Wildcats player in one game in 2011 and his 22 in the first half helped the Wildcats to a 37-19 lead at the break.

But Shannon had the answer for the opposition in helping Illinois to one of their bigger wins of the season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Chicago elected officials, candidates mourn fallen CPD officer
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
John Lausch resigns as Chicago’s top federal prosecutor
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Chicago is one of the best bachelor party destinations, survey says
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
“It’s just been hard”: Blackhawks players react to Patrick Kane trade
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Loyola’s Sister Jean on the release of her memoir at 103
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bears’ thoughts on Justin Fields haven’t changed, according to Ryan Poles
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Goran Dragic’s time with the Bulls has ended
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Naperville native Chris Brady hopes to keep a Chicago Fire FC goalie trend going
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Orland Park native has a memorable debut with Blackhawks
Orland Park, IL2 days ago
Bulls pull off a first in 6 years this weekend during a pair of wins
Chicago, IL2 days ago
It’s a waiting game for Patrick Kane & Blackhawks
Chicago, IL1 day ago
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicago
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Blackhawks trade Patrick Kane to Rangers
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Bulls College Prep students return after false threat
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Bears make an addition to their coaching staff
Chicago, IL2 days ago
City of Chicago Election Results: Key Races
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Small Cheval is opening near Wrigley Field this spring
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Bears ‘leaning towards’ trading No. 1 overall pick, report says
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki will miss the World Baseball Classic
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lightfoot selectees fight to retain seats in aldermanic race runoff
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Runoff election in Chicago: What happens and when
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Finalists for Chicago mayor layout their plans for city’s future
Chicago, IL16 hours ago
Pedro Grifol wants White Sox to focus on working hard
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty to the Maple Leafs
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas will make a stop at the United Center in 2023
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago’s Mayoral Runoff: Paul Vallas vs. Brandon Johnson
Chicago, IL1 day ago
White Sox unveil ‘La Catrina’ bobblehead for Hispanic Heritage Night
Chicago, IL2 days ago
The path of an impending storm will determine if a significant winter storm will impact the Chicago area Friday
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Chicago mayor’s race shows impact of crime in COVID’s wake
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Chicago Election Day Wrap-Up: The races that have been decided heading into Wednesday
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy