Runners step up for 2023 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Visitors at Walt Disney World may see some royalty running around this weekend.

The first race in this year’s Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend was held Friday.

The festivities kicked off Thursday with some sunrise yoga in front of Cinderella’s Castle, as well as the Health and Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The first race is Friday’s 5K, followed by Saturday’s 10k and the half-marathon on Sunday.

