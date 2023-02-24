Open in App
New Iberia, LA
KLFY News 10

Possible traffic delays in New Iberia with street improvements

By Seth Linscombe,

6 days ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – Motorists in New Iberia can expect some delays as street improvements begin.

According to the City of New Iberia , street improvements will begin on Feb. 27 on Park Ave. from Ann St. to Calhoun St. in New Iberia. Work time will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as most Saturdays.

Research society uncovering forgotten black history in New Iberia

The construction is anticipated to last about a month, weather permitting. Road closures and detour traffic are to be expected at times, so drivers and residents should anticipate delays. Road closure signs, barricades and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel and oil on the roadway.

The City of New Iberia asks that if possible, please avoid these construction areas. Drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

