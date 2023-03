A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) has been issued for a white male, age mid 20s, with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos who is suspected to be related to an early morning arm robbery in Fairlea area on Friday, Feb. 24.

The individual may be driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta with West Virginia vanity tags that say “THRASHER.”

Do no approach this suspect; he is possibly armed and dangerous. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

The post Be-on-the-lookout issued for armed robbery suspect appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .