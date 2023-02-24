Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Hazmat situation forced evacuation at Fort Collins apartment building

By Stephanie Butzer,

6 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A building in a Fort Collins apartment complex was under a mandatory evacuation order due to a hazmat situation Friday morning.

Building B was evacuated at the Fox Meadows apartments, according to a 7:35 a.m. alert from the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority. The apartment is located at 3626 S. Timberline Road.

The Fort Collins Police Department said a person was in crisis and threatening self-harm with chemicals. At 9:09 a.m., police said a person was found inside the apartment and is safe. The person was able to walk out and was provided medical attention.

The evacuation order was lifted at 9:22 a.m.

The Poudre Fire Authority, which also responded to the scene, ensured the building was safe so people could return to their homes.

Sign up for Larimer County emergency alerts on NoCoAlert.org .

