Open in App
North Carolina State
See more from this location?
WFLA

Appeals court rules North Carolina can’t ban undercover cameras from PETA

By Zach Schonfeld,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvuP7_0kyXRvpI00

( The Hill ) — A divided federal appeals court panel ruled that a North Carolina law cannot be used to prevent People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) from using undercover cameras.

In a 2-1 decision, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that blocking the animal rights group’s “newsgathering activities” would violate the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

North Carolina’s Property Protection Act prohibits employees from placing unattended cameras on their employer’s premises, among other provisions.

“We enjoin the Act insofar as it applies to bar protected newsgathering activities PETA wishes to conduct. But we leave for another day all other applications of the Act,” wrote Judge Albert Diaz, who was nominated by former President Obama.

Judge Henry Floyd, a fellow Obama appointee, joined Diaz’s opinion. Judge Allison Rushing, who was nominated by former President Trump, dissented.

West Virginia transgender athlete ban blocked by appeals panel

PETA, which regularly conducts undercover animal-cruelty investigations and publishes what it uncovers, argued the law was a discriminatory speech restriction disguised as a property protection law.

“If PETA’s actions truly violate some lawful prohibition (like trespass), PETA may be charged for that violation,” the court ruled. “What North Carolina may not do, however, is craft a law targeting PETA’s protected right to speak.”

North Carolina contended the entire law passed constitutional muster and that undercover investigations in nonpublic areas are unprotected speech.

“That is a dangerous proposition that would wipe the Constitution’s most treasured protections from large tranches of our daily lives,” the court ruled. “Fortunately, it has no basis in law.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car flies off bridge after crash with Road Ranger
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Retired firefighter cancels heart exam after winning $2 million from lottery
Millersville, MD1 day ago
Florida man arrested after dumping more than 30 mattresses, box springs along Key West street, deputies say
Key West, FL16 hours ago
Florida dad could face charges after 2 young kids killed in dirt bike crash
Sanford, FL2 days ago
Man who attempted to run over Black family left goat head in Vegas hotel freezer, threatened shooting: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Florida man wins $1 million from $30 scratch-off game
Bunnell, FL19 hours ago
Man accused of killing girl, 9, and Orlando reporter officially charged with their deaths
Orlando, FL2 days ago
St. Petersburg woman, 34, killed after car overturns during early morning crash
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Florida man wins $10K lottery prize, state claims he owes them money instead
Miami Lakes, FL18 hours ago
FBI says man had guns, ammo, fake marshal ID in baggage on flight to Florida
Wallington, NJ1 day ago
‘Show of a lifetime:’ Whale watchers have close encounter with pair of playful gray whales
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle
Cypress, FL2 days ago
‘It is very irritating’: Red tide continues to impact Tampa Bay beaches
Redington Beach, FL17 hours ago
20-year-old killed in Mantatee County rollover crash
Palmetto, FL1 day ago
This cat spent 6 days alone in a Las Vegas hotel before anyone noticed
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Explosive found in bag at Pennsylvania airport, man arrested
Allentown, PA17 hours ago
St. Pete restaurant worker arrested after spraying hot grease on 2 employees, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy