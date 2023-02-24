Los Angeles Chargers likely to move on from former top pick after 2023 season

The Los Angeles Chargers spent the 23rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on linebacker Kenneth Murray, hoping the 6-foot-2 athlete would become a playmaker for their defense. More than three years later, the franchise has reportedly seen enough.

As a first-round pick, Murray’s rookie contract includes a fifth-year team option. Exercising the option would guarantee Murray nearly $13 million in 2024, regardless of how he performs next season.

Kenneth Murray contract: $4.128 million cap hit (2023), $12.722 million team option (’24)

While NFL teams have until May 1 to determine whether or not they will exercise fifth-year option on top picks from the 2020 NFL Draft, it appears Los Angeles already made its decision.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic reported that the Chargers are unlikely to exercise Murray’s 2024 option. As a result, the off-ball linebacker would become an unrestricted free agent next year.

It wouldn’t be a surprising decision for the organization. After an outstanding collegiate career at Oklahoma, earning All-Big 12 honors twice, Murray has struggled at the next level. While he boasts the speed to cause problems in pass coverage, he is largely a liability when on the field.

Kenneth Murray stats (2022): 50 solo tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 47.8 PFF grade

He was graded as the 73rd-best linebacker in the NFL last season by Pro Football Focus . While he made strides in his third season in pass coverage over the middle of the field, he remains one of the worst linebackers against the run in the NFL.

Even after Murray’s fifth-year option is declined, keeping him on the roster beyond this season might not be a viable option. At that point, the Chargers already will have given him four seasons to prove himself as a starter. Based on his weaknesses, he is replaceable with athletic off-ball linebackers with better instincts and quick reactions poised to enter the NFL.

Ultimately, drafting Murray over prospects like linebacker Patrick Queen, wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins, or safety Kyle Dugger backfired on Los Angeles. With multiple holes to fill on the roster and negative NFL salary cap space , Los Angeles will need to draft better in 2023.

