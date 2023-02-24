Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco received hero’s welcome when he returned to Rutgers on Thursday

The Rutgers men’s basketball team lost 58-45 to Michigan on Thursday night in Piscataway, New Jersey, but the home fans still had reason to cheer.

That’s because Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was at the game and received a hero’s welcome from the crowd and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. The governor told Pacheco, who grew up in New Jersey and played for Rutgers, how proud the entire state was of him.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Rutgers and Michigan in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Noah K. Murray/AP

Pacheco, who scored a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII, wore Rutgers gear during the parade that followed the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Star-Ledger photographer Andrew Mills shared this on Twitter of Murphy meeting Pacheco:

In the first half, Pacheco handed a television to one fan as the Scarlet Knights’ crowd cheered. It’s not clear why he gave away the TV, but it was a fun moment.

Pacheco, who rushed for 830 yards in the regular season and 197 more in the playoffs, also did a little dance in the stands. The Rutgers student section loved it .