Weekend Top 5

The Henrico High School Drama Club will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/VA7801. Following the Saturday matinee, children 12 and under are invited to join Belle and her friends for free cookies and tea (a matinee purchase is not required to attend the tea). Henrico High School is located at 302 Azalea Avenue.

The 22nd Annual Henrico Humane Society Pet Expo will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richmond Raceway. Vendors and exhibitors will be on site selling pet-related products and services. Demonstrations, contests, puppy races and other pet-friendly activities will be scheduled throughout the day. There also will be a lure course for dogs, silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle (tickets are $10), activities for kids, dog adoptions and more. All proceeds from the Pet Expo help Henrico Humane Society rescue dogs and cats from across Central Virginia and place them in loving, forever homes. For details, visit henricohumane.org.

Sugar & Spice, Richmond Animal League’s signature cocktail event, will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Atlas 42, 4032 Cox Road in Innsbrook. The event includes food from local eateries, an open bar, a silent auction featuring Small Art with Big Heart, a wine pull and more. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 for two. For details, visit ral.org/posts/sugarandspice.

Grammy Award winner Kayhan Kalhor will perform on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. in Camp Concert Hall, Booker Hall of Music, at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center for the Arts. From an impressively young age, Kalhor was delighting audiences in Iran with his performances on the kamancheh (spiked fiddle). He is an original member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silkroad Ensemble, a collective he still performs with and composes for. Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors, $10 for youth and $5 for UR students. For details, call 804-289-8980 or visit modlin.richmond.edu.

