Argyle, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Route 40 reopened after downed pole, wires removed

By Jay Petrequin,

6 days ago

ARGYLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Early Friday morning, first responders visited State Route 40 in the town of Argyle. The road was declared clear and safe for traffic following a downed electrical pole and wires reported before dawn.

The stretch of Route 40 between Brennan Road and Lick Springs Road was first closed at 3:20 a.m. Responders were joined by employees from National Grid to assist with resolving the issue. No power outages were reported prior to the response, although some were expected to occur as the crews righted the pole and made the section of road safe again.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety declared the stretch of road safe for travel around 9:30 a.m. Route 40 connects Argyle to Washington County communities to the north, including Hartford and Comstock; and runs south to Greenwich, Schaghticoke, Melrose and Troy.

