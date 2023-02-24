Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
Sporting News

Russell Wilson denies report he asked Seahawks to fire Pete Carroll and John Schneider before Broncos trade

By Kevin Skiver,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Mjkn_0kyXP6PG00

Rumors about Russell Wilson's divorce with the Seahawks have roiled under the surface since Wilson was traded to the Broncos last offseason. On Thursday, reports emerged things were so bad the quarterback asked the Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider with -- guess who -- Sean Payton in mind as a replacement.

Per The Athletic , Wilson felt he was being hindered by Carroll and Schneider, both in regards to the team and his professional progress. Those who watched the Seahawks in those years will be familiar with "Let Russ Cook" becoming a catchphrase of Seahawks fans watching their offense.

However, after Wilson allegedly made his request in February 2022, the Seahawks instead responded by shopping Wilson, and ultimately traded him to the Broncos in March.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson among 8 players most likely to be traded in 2023 offseason

Following the report Thursday, Wilson took to social media Friday to insist he "never wanted them fired."

According to Pro Football Talk , The Athletic received a letter from a lawyer from Wilson saying the report was "fabricated." The Seahawks have not commented on the report.

In Wilson's first season in Denver, the Broncos fired new head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games. The much-maligned Broncos offense was anemic at best, and Wilson finished with career lows in passing touchdowns and completion percentage. The Broncos went 5-12 on the year, 4-11 with Wilson starting.

MORE: Sean Payton says Russell Wilson won't have personal coaches at Broncos' facility

Now, in 2023, Wilson is going to have a chance to live out his reported dreams with Payton. Payton is hoping to bring an entirely new culture to Denver, one that will further unlock Wilson's potential.

The Broncos, of course, have a lot of work to do -- and not a lot of capital to do it -- but perhaps Payton can be exactly the type of coach Wilson is hoping for.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lamar Jackson shoe deal: Ravens QB claps back at failed endorsement rumors with simple GIF
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Dan Snyder financial allegations, explained: Commanders owner reportedly used team funds for himself
Washington, DC1 day ago
Lamar Jackson contract update: Franchise tag on the table as 'optimistic' Ravens talks continue
Baltimore, MD57 minutes ago
Why Josh McDaniels' comments at NFL Combine could put the kibosh on Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders rumors
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Why did Andre Carter II go to Army? How Black Knights defender took service academy route to NFL draft
West Point, NY4 hours ago
Why Tyree Wilson isn't participating in 2023 NFL Combine drills
Lubbock, TX8 hours ago
Did Aaron Rodgers retire? Brandon Marshall fuels fire congratulating Packers QB with cryptic Instagram post
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Eagles defend rugby-style QB sneak push as NFL considers rule change: Success 'doesn't mean it should be outlawed'
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers weighs in on NFL future, retirement: 'I'll make a decision soon enough'
Green Bay, WI22 hours ago
How Bryce Young's arrival at NFL Combine fanned flames of height, size concerns
Montgomery, AL18 hours ago
Bears trade rumors: Should Chicago deal No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft or move Justin Fields to take Bryce Young?
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
What channel is NFL Combine on? Times, TV schedule to watch 2023 NFL Draft prospects
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
Andre Carter II NFL mock draft: Height-weight-speed combo could help Army prospect rise
West Point, NY6 hours ago
Who is Catherine Raiche? Meet Browns assistant GM & VP of operations, a front office rising start in the NFL
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst keeps ball in Aaron Rodgers' court regarding future: 'All options are on the table'
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Tuli Tuipulotu family tree: USC prospect following 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga, Eagles' Marlon Tuipulotu to NFL
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Why Eagles reportedly submitted proposal for NFL to bring back No. 0 jersey ahead of 2023 season
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Mel Kiper mock draft 2023: Bryce Young lands with Texans in trade-heavy top 10
Houston, TX1 day ago
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy discusses 'philosophical differences' with Kellen Moore: 'I want to run the damn ball'
Dallas, TX14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy