Nicki Minaj Returns With Cover Art For New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

Fresh off the high-energy of Trinidad’s Carnival , Nicki Minaj has announced her next single, “ Red Ruby Da Sleeze .” The track will be released on March 3, seven months after her explosive “Super Freaky Girl” hit in 2022.

Nicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record With “Super Freaky Girl”

The Queen rapstress announced the track on Thursday (Feb. 23) via Instagram as she included behind-the-scenes clips from the single’s video shoot, followed by the “official artwork” for the single. The cover art sees Minaj standing in a restaurant’s kitchen as the chef prepares a dish.

In the photo, Minaj wears her signature hairstyle of two buns with chopsticks (in which any Barb would know that means she’s talking her sh*t) and a snug Jean Paul Gaultier dress with yellow pumps.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

The Jamaica Queens icon raps the lyrics to “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” in the BTS clips as a bashment party takes place behind her. Clearly, the video was filmed amid Trinidad’s Carnival in her homeland.

Sporting one red and one pink bun in her hair, she raps, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze, Chinese on my sleeve/ These wannabe Chun-Li’s, anyways, Ni Hao/ Who the f**k told bi**hes they was me now?/ I knew these bi**hes was slow, I ain’t know these bi**hes senile.”

Damson Idris Considers Moving To Trinidad: "I Absolutely Love It Here!"





Related Story



Nicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record With “Super Freaky Girl”



The track is Minaj’s first solo release since the Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl, ” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, the record-breaking hit was the first No. 1 debut for a Hip-Hop song by a female artist with no accompanying acts since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Take a look at the official cover art above and BTS video clips from “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Remy Ma Finally Addresses Cardi B Trolling Nicki Minaj With Her Profile Picture