Tyler Perry To Direct ‘Mea Culpa’ Starring Kelly Rowland

By DeMicia Inman,

6 days ago

Kelly Rowland is set to star in the film Mea Culpa , written and directed by Tyler Perry . Both are also listed as producers of the project alongside Angi Bones and Will Areu. According to Variety, filming is set to begin in spring 2023.

Tyler Perry Secures Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

The logline describes the story of a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend in his quest to become partner. Trevante Rhodes, Sean Sagar, Nick Sagar, and RonReaco Lee also star in the film. Each actor’s respective roles have not been revealed.

Netflix Releases Trailer For Mo'Nique's Comedy Special Following Discrimination Lawsuit

Related Story


Tyler Perry Secures Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios

The newly announced film is one of a handful of projects the acclaimed filmmaker has created with the streamer.

In January 2023, Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington were named the stars of the pending film Six Triple Eight. Based on a true story, the drama explores the story of the all-Black female brigade that joined World War II to sort through and resolve a three-year backlog of undelivered mail. According to Netflix, Perry’s direction will also shine a light on the battalion’s efforts, allowing American soldiers to reconnect with their families back in the States.

Additionally, Perry released the first screenplay he ever wrote A Jazzman’s Blues on Netflix. The Good Deeds star also issued Fall From Grace and A Madea Homecoming through the platform. While this is Rowland’s first acting role in a film by Perry, she recently starred alongside Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson in Netflix’s The Curse Of Bridge Hollow.

Tyler Perry Refutes Cassi Davis Death Rumors

