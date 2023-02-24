Proposed Florida bill bans dogs from sticking their heads out car windows

Dog with head out of car window Photograph: adamkaz/Getty Images

A Florida lawmaker says she is open to changing a bill that got people barking because it would ban dogs from sticking their heads out of a car window.

Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida senate, proposed the restriction in a bill, SB 932 , filed last week. The measure would have made it illegal to “allow a dog to extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway”.

It also would make it illegal to hold a dog in one’s lap while driving and require that any dog being transported be restrained.

Anyone who violated those provisions would be subject to a non-criminal traffic infraction, the bill says.

But on Thursday, Book said in a statement that she would consider amending the measure.

“Our family has three dogs – two of which are almost 175lbs each and love sticking their heads out the window – so I welcome and appreciate all public comment on this issue, which is only one piece of a complete proposed overhaul of the state’s animal welfare system as brought to me by veterinarians and advocates,” she said, according to WTSP .

“We can easily amend this piece out of the bill while protecting the intent of the animal welfare community and vets who proposed the policy because of unintended injuries they’ve treated – and we will. In the meantime, let’s all invest in a good pair of ‘doggles’ to keep our furry friends safe,” she said, referring to goggles for dogs.

As it currently stands, the bill would also prevent declawing cats, except in medical necessities, as well as ban testing cosmetics on animals.

The bill would still need to pass both chambers of the legislature and be signed by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, to become law.