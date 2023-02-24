Rail line U of I research project helping DOD to assess track infrastructure

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering will receive more than $2 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center for a project to address rail line infrastructure.

University of Illinois Research Associate Professor Riley Edwards is one of two professors spearheading this multi-year project.

Edwards said the military owns about 2,000 miles of track across the country and that the project is aimed at helping the Department of Defense better “assess those tracks and ensure they’re available to move trains if needed.”

The research also includes examining how to “design infrastructure that will allow us to move our troops and our materials to a point that they can be used,” Edwards said.

The project is already underway, but researchers will be working in the field for the first time next month.

“We’ll go to one of the army’s installations in the U.S. and we will deploy different technologies to inspect the rail infrastructure,” Edwards said.

Marcus Dersch, Principal Research Engineer, says the work is done in phases.

“We spend some of our time being able to analyze data, being able to prepare presentations to be able to communicate with the industry of what we are finding, and preparing reports,” Dersch said.

Edwards is hoping his team’s work helps update methodologies used to assess and design rails to better serve the Department of Defense.

“The industry is always growing, always learning, being able to solve problems,” Dersch said.

“To support bright and talented graduate students to work on this, these particular projects, and we hope that not only do we turn over a good deliverable to the Department of Defense and specifically the core of engineers but we get to educate students in the design, maintenance and performance of rail infrastructure,” Edwards said.

Projects like this could also help pave the way to prevent problems like we saw in East Palestine, Ohio. Researchers collect the data and use it in ways that can help assess other facilities, even abroad.

“It’s always fun to be able to see our research implemented and applied to be able to make a difference,” Dersch said.



A difference that could save thousands of lives.

