Open in App
Champaign, IL
See more from this location?
WCIA

Residents displaced after Champaign house fire

By Melissa Coyne,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgIMO_0kyXMTd500

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home fire Thursday night in Champaign.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in this two-story residence, with all the occupants already outside. Crews arrived at the 500 block of N. Fifth. St. just before 10 p.m.

Once on the scene, fire crews reported moderate smoke coming from the home and shortly after arrival, fire from two first floor windows. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the home.

Champaign County Board cleaning up its finances

The cause of this fire has not been determined. Officials remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished to investigate.

No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.

The residents of the home will be displaced because of this fire.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Champaign, IL newsLocal Champaign, IL
Bradley Ave. lane closure in Champaign on Thursday
Champaign, IL19 hours ago
Champaign Fire Department puts out small house fire
Champaign, IL3 days ago
University Avenue lane closure extends to Friday
Champaign, IL16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Urbana School District closes office building after early morning fire
Urbana, IL5 hours ago
UPDATE: Arson suspected in Danville storage facility fire
Danville, IL2 days ago
‘Lucky to be alive;’ Clinton teens hurt in crash
Clinton, IL20 hours ago
Willow Tree Mission’s new storefront open
Monticello, IL16 hours ago
Deadly I-55 crash near Bloomington, ISP identifies victim
Bloomington, IL21 hours ago
Sheriff: Person arrested following bomb threats at Tuscola schools
Tuscola, IL16 hours ago
Why Thomasboro’s tornado sirens stayed silent despite warning
Thomasboro, IL18 hours ago
Arrest made in 2021 Champaign ‘road rage’ shooting
Champaign, IL17 hours ago
Afghan Cuisine restaurant opens in Urbana
Urbana, IL14 hours ago
Budgeting tips with Angi for future home projects and renovations
Champaign, IL16 hours ago
$60 million state grant helping to make Champaign County park improvements
Mahomet, IL15 hours ago
Several tornadoes run through Champaign County
Urbana, IL2 days ago
Ventura Road in Champaign to be closed temporarily
Champaign, IL3 days ago
Families organize ‘Save Schlarman’ community forum
Danville, IL1 day ago
Urbana Police looking for pair of thieves
Urbana, IL1 day ago
Gibson City tackling drainage, flooding issues
Gibson City, IL1 day ago
Champaign man convicted in Danville double murder
Danville, IL1 day ago
Unusual February tornadoes strike Central Illinois
Champaign, IL2 days ago
ACLU representative to lead conversation on Danville traffic stop disparity
Danville, IL10 hours ago
School therapy dog comforts kids during tornado warning
Rantoul, IL1 day ago
Decatur school district cracks down on violence
Decatur, IL13 hours ago
City hears plans for new Starbucks in west Bloomington and new restaurant at Ozark House site
Bloomington, IL1 day ago
St. Marys Road on U of I campus closed next week
Champaign, IL2 days ago
Extras needed for movie being filmed at Savoy’s Willard Airport
Savoy, IL22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy