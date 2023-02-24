Open in App
Fountain, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Fountain middle schoolers make new friends at senior center

By Josh Helmuth,

6 days ago
Fountain Middle School has something called "Kindness Week." And spread kindness they did!

The Fountain Middle School's student council recently went to the Fountain Valley Senior Center to hang out with local seniors. And it looks like everyone had a blast.

They did crafts. They played games. They sang songs. They even did aerobic dancing!

The student council says it was their idea. They wanted to complete a meaningful community service, which unintentionally lined up with Kindness Week at school. And they're so happy they visited the senior center. They say they even plan on going back to visit them at the beginning of May to plant flowers and "have fun all over again!"

Do you know a remarkable project or person at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

