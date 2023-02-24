Kevin Stefanski thrilled to add Bubba Ventrone and his “infectious passion” as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Kevin Stefanski and the Browns made the hire of Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone official Friday morning.

Ventrone is the team’s new assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

“We are thrilled to add Bubba to our coaching staff,” Stefanski said. “He brings a proven track record as both a player and coach in this league. As a player, he built a reputation as a top special teamer during his 10-year career. He used that experience to make a successful transition to the sidelines, where his units have routinely performed at a high level. He has an infectious passion for the game and we are excited to have him leading our special teams unit.”

In five seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts special teams unit ranked in the top-10 four times, including each of the last three years.

Colts special teamers Ashton Dulin (special teams player, second team in 2021), Luke Rhodes (long snapper, first team in 2021 and second team in 2020) and George Odum (special teams player, first team in 2020) made the Associated Press All-Pro team under Ventrone. Rhodes was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.

Ventrone is a former safety that signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He spent 10 years in the NFL, four of them with the Browns from 2009-2012 where he was a special teams standout.

The Browns fired former special teams coordinator Mike Priefer on Monday after a disappointing showing in 2022 that saw Cleveland rank 18th overall but dead last in punt return coverage.

Stefanski is also promoting defensive run game coordinator Ben Bloom to defensive line coach where he replaces Chris Kiffin, who left to become the Texans new linebackers coach.