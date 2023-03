Sports commentator Andrew Cotter had some help from his famous furry friends, Olive and Mabel, while covering the Six Nations .

The pair of labradors gained fans worldwide during the Covid lockdowns, with their antics narrated by Cotter as if they were an Olympic event - videos Cotter posted on social media have had over 40 million views.

“If I ever tweet about sport I always get asked where they are, so may as well try to combine the two subjects,” Cotter said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.