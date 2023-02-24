Michael Hiram Owens

Mr. Michael Hiram “P.I.” Owens , age 74 of Aragon, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Mr. Owens was born July 15, 1948 in Cedartown, son of the late Hiram William Owens and the late Clara Dean Owens. He was a 1966 graduate of Gordon High School of Decatur and a veteran of the United States Army.

Mr. Owens was a self-employed charter fisherman having been the Captain of the Tradewinds Boat in Key West, FL. His greatest enjoyment was fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sara Owens Hiers.

Survivors include a brother, Joseph Daniel Owens of Aragon; and two nieces, Gina (Kevin) Miller of Flowery Branch and Shay (Robert) Langston of Woodstock.

A memorial graveside service for Mr. Owens will be held at a later date.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the memorial arrangements for Mr. Michael Hiram “P.I.” Owens.

