BOSSIP Be Trippin’: Here’s What You Missed At The Epic Trinidad Carnival 2023

Trinidad isn’t just the spellbinding, stunning birthplace of Carnival as we know it – it’s also the reason why over 100 cities from around the world have been inspired and are able to host their own versions of the cultural festivities annually. With a diverse offering of high-energy fetes, delicious food, fabulous fashion, pulsating Soca music, and endless fun in costumes , it’s no wonder that several celebrities such as Gabrielle Union-Wade, Ashanti, Mya, Trinidad James, Afro B, and Jay-Z have flocked to the southernmost Caribbean Island in past years to experience the joy of Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

By all accounts, the 2023 edition was one for the record books – and with this season dubbed “The Mother Of All Carnivals”, the highly-anticipated return to The Road that highlights the country’s melting pot of cultures brought all of the beauty, splendor, and magic that would make any visitor exhale in satisfaction to say Welcome Home.

Here are some spectacular photos and videos that sum up what you missed at the recently-concluded Trinidad Carnival this year. Warning: you may experience a major case of FOMO after flipping through this recap, so buckle up and get ready to plan your next trip to the tropics!

—Tenille Clarke

Where else can you find Nicki Minaj, Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, and Machel Montano in one spot? Born Onika Tanya Maraj, the Trinidad-born Hip Hop luminary was spotted hanging out with Soca’s finest on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, much to the excitement of fans and Carnival lovers. Word on the street is that two new music videos are coming soon from the Chief Barb – one for her latest Soca feature on the ‘Shake The Place’ Remix with Garcia and Montano, and another for an unreleased single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”, rumored to feature Dancehall star Skeng that drops on March 3.

Soca Brainwash: A Magical Moment In Time

Celebrating its 10th year in 2023, Soca Brainwash is a certified staple on the Trinidad Carnival Calendar. This all-inclusive experience means that you get the best of everything – a wide array of culinary delights, gorgeous décor, seemingly limitless premium bars with everything from prosecco to whiskey, and the best in Soca music from an all-star DJ cast led by the Event Founder, DJ Private Ryan. Every area of the venue is worthy of a photo shoot – so be prepared to make memories with friends old and new!

All-Day Viking Pump with Bunji Garlin and FayAnn Lyons

It’s official: the Soca smash hit “Hard Fete” by Bunji Garlin and Fayann Lyons-Alvarez has taken the TUCO and Visit Trinidad Road March title. If you missed the free parties held at the Viking Pump on February 9, we’ve got you covered with this video recap. Just promise us you won’t miss this full day of revelry with the ViKing and ViQueen next year!

Damson Idris Is Feelin’ The Trini Love!

British-Nigerian Actor Damson Idris couldn’t get enough of sweet T&T on his first-ever Carnival Trip! The Snowfall star received a warm welcome with a fully-loaded swag bag from Visit Trinidad and even enjoyed his first J’Ouvert experience on Carnival Monday with some mouth-watering Trini culinary dishes in tow, of course.

“Absolutely love it here – I need a Trini realtor, ‘bout to buy a crib here!” he said in a video posted by a fan on Twitter.

We hope his girlfriend Lori Harvey will be visiting next!

Jus’ Soca, All Night Long With DJ JEL

If you’re looking for a crash course in all the latest and greatest Soca Hits in one event, look no further than New York-based DJ’ JEL’s party, called Jus’ Soca. And as the name suggests, this event features 100% Soca – the musical bedrock of all Carnivals. Prepare to dance the night away in an intimate backyard vibe – come dressed to fete, sweat, and have a good time!

Bridging The Afrobeats-Soca Connection

Nigerian Artists Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Rema, and “Jerusalema” singer Nomcebo Zikode from South Africa all touched down in Trinidad for the Carnival 2023 Season. The Grammy Award-winning Zikode even managed to get a sample of the Trinbagonian fashion scene by wearing a fabulous look courtesy of designer Diane Carlton Caribbean. Meanwhile, the “Made In Lagos” star joined his “Calm Down” and “Rush” industry mates as guests of the Monk Music Group for the Carnival Season.

Celebrity Photographer Jonathan Mannion Relishes in Trinidad Carnival Moments

If you’ve listened to classic albums from DJ Khaled, DMX, Jay-Z, Aaliyah, and Nelly among others, then you may be familiar with the album cover works of Celebrity Hip-Hop Photographer, Jonathan Mannion. Mannion has made no secret of his love for Trinidad and Tobago with his regular Carnival visits over the years and in addition to being an avid mas player with Solange Govia, has even worked behind the lens to shoot some of Soca’s top acts, such as Bunji Garlin, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Angela Hunte and Soca stalwart, Machel Montano. With the growing global popularity of Soca music, we’ll hopefully see a massive cross-genre collaboration soon!

About Tenille Clarke:

Tenille Clarke is an avid storyteller, seasoned publicist and cultural enthusiast from Trinidad and Tobago who often pens about her ongoing love affair with travel, entertainment and culture through a Caribbean lens. Follow her digital journey @tenilleclarke1 on Instagram and Twitter.