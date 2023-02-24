Shaw High School teacher wins OCAAT

Columbus, GA. ( WRBL ) — Down the halls painted with “Raider Spirit” is where we find our One Class At A Time winner, Thomas Amon.

Amon, a special education teacher at Shaw High School, loves teaching and carefully plans out each lesson based on the student’s particular need. Colleagues and parents describe him as caring and encouraging.

When asked about the best part of his job he simply replied, his students.

“I like watching the kids grow up and become adults,” said Amon.

Mr. Amon wins a 600 dollar grant from McDonalds and Teen Challenge, which will be used for classroom supplies.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here .

