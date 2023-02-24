Gannon: Kyler ‘Wanted to Play Me One-on-One’ Amid Rehab

The new Arizona coach shared a fun story to explain how his quarterback is rehabbing.

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s first big goal is to make sure quarterback Kyler Murray rehabs properly and is healthy by the time he returns. Only two weeks into the job, Gannon seems confident enough in his relationship with Murray to joke about it with the media.

When asked about how Murray’s rehab is going, Gannon used a funny point of reference to explain that the quarterback is doing well.

“He wanted to play me one-on-one today, so I guess he’s doing pretty good,” Gannon joked.

Then, he took a more serious tone to punctuate the joke

“And I will beat him in one-on-one,” he said.

Gannon did say that Murray has been getting to the facility early to get his work in, a good sign that he is taking his rehab very seriously.

“He’s been very eager to attack his rehab the way he needs to attack it to get back and being him,” Gannon said.

Murray tore his ACL against the Patriots in December, and it is possible that Murray will miss at least the start of the season while recovering. However, Gannon made sure to keep his quarterback’s return date open.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on that right now,” he said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss . “Whenever Kyler is fully healthy to play, that's when he’ll play.”