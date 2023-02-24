Open in App
West Monroe, LA
17-year-old juvenile arrested following an investigation of the Honeysuckle Drive drive-by shooting

By Aysha DecuirKevin Dudley, Jr.,

6 days ago
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/24/2023): An investigation into the Honeysuckle Drive drive-by shooting in West Monroe has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile.

The juvenile has been booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Due to the suspect’s juvenile status, his identity cannot be released.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. For more updates, be sure to visit myarklamiss.com.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Honeysuckle Drive in West Monroe, La.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, around 8:15 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Honeysuckle Drive in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, their investigation revealed that a male victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a passing vehicle.

During the shooting, the victim was walking on Honeysuckle Drive as he waited for a friend to give him a ride to his destination. Deputies confirmed with NBC 10 that the victim received a non-life-threatening injury and he was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation into this shooting is underway. If anyone has any information on the incident, be sure to call deputies at 318-329-1200 .

