Open in App
Needham, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

One dead after pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Needham

By Emma McCorkindale,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3witKG_0kyXGEqg00

NEEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were sent to I-95 in Needham where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Pedestrian safety concerns rise in the region

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers were sent to I-95 south, north of Exit 33, in Needham for a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle.

The State Police-Framingham Barracks received a call about a pedestrian walking in the breakdown lane in the area of I-95. The Barracks notified patrols and a Trooper located the pedestrian, but when they arrived the pedestrian was already hit.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Justin P. Kelley from Canton and the Needham Fire and EMS confirmed that he died in the accident.

Troopers found potential debris evidence at the accident that might have been from the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Lab are attempting to identify the vehicle involved with the debris.

The crash was cleared by 4:00 a.m. and the investigation is being conducted by the State Police-Framingham Barracks and the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Man found dead outside Massachusetts high school
Auburn, MA3 days ago
19-Year-Old Eagle Scout Found Dead While Biking In Central Mass Woods: DA
Milford, MA2 days ago
North Adams awarded infrastructure funds for overpass study
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
22-month-old girl in backseat of stolen vehicle has been located in Lawrence Hospital
Lawrence, MA2 days ago
Missing Teen Found near Route 85
Milford, MA1 day ago
Framingham Police Arrest Woman After Fight With Restaurant Security
Framingham, MA1 day ago
Missing teen from Hopkinton found dead in Milford
Milford, MA1 day ago
Peckham arraigned in Superior Court for 'road rage' incident that left Worcester man dead
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Belchertown Police warning residents of donations scheme
Belchertown, MA1 day ago
Threat to Ralph C. Mahar Regional School District found not dangerous
Orange, MA1 day ago
Crash shuts down I-95 exit ramp briefly
Providence, RI3 days ago
Man found dead outside Auburn High School, police say
Auburn, MA3 days ago
Man killed in Providence shooting
Providence, RI3 days ago
Healey budget shines light on transportation agenda
Boston, MA12 hours ago
$33M Mega Millions sold at Stop & Shop in Belchertown claimed
Belchertown, MA1 hour ago
Death of Swansea man determined to be homicide as those who were close to him want answers
Swansea, MA5 days ago
Owner of trailer left in Manchester driveway found, property owner says
Manchester, NH4 days ago
Man pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining more than $30k in Massachusetts SNAP and PUA benefits
Boston, MA1 day ago
Grant targets I-90’s negative impact on Chinatown
Boston, MA1 day ago
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison concerning murder of 30-year-old David Long
Providence, RI5 days ago
Worcester police credit social media for helping solve recent cases
Worcester, MA5 days ago
Governor Healey provided a winter storm update in Massachusetts
Weston, MA2 days ago
Roman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2013 killing of Rutland woman
Rutland, MA5 days ago
Man gets life in prison for murder in downtown Providence the day after Christmas in 2018
Providence, RI6 days ago
Andover Father Was Depressed When He Shot 12-Year-Old Son, Wife To Death: DA
Andover, MA7 days ago
State Board approves controversial Worcester Cultural Academy
Worcester, MA1 day ago
18-year-old charged with having ghost gun, drugs after traffic stop
Tiverton, RI9 days ago
Spotted lanternfly: Worcester infestation is largest in state as hunt for eggs continues
Worcester, MA5 days ago
Police Release New Details About Last Known Location of Missing Maine Women
Topsham, ME8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy