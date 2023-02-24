Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Area roads still icy as crews work to clear snow, abandoned cars

By Hailey DunnLisa Balick,

6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Freezing temperatures and lingering snow from Wednesday’s historic storm have created icy road conditions in Oregon and southwest Washington Friday.

Officials warn that some areas may be covered in black ice or have icy patches as crews continue to clear roads of snow and abandoned vehicles. The Oregon Department of Transportation was treating roads with de-icer, salt and plows overnight Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

Chilly, dangerous wind chill in Portland for second day in a row

Don Hamilton with ODOT told KOIN 6 that crews hope to have roads cleared “sooner than later.”

Dozens of cars were left on major highways and interstates on Wednesday during the historic storm. Although crews began towing vehicles away on Thursday, Hamilton said several vehicles remain throughout the area.

Drivers who abandoned their vehicles on Oregon roadways can call ODOT dispatch to find out where their car was towed. ODOT said the owners of abandoned vehicles will not be fined but are responsible for covering towing fees.

Drivers ditch cars during storm

The Washington State Department of Transportation told KOIN 6 that driving conditions in the southwestern part of the state have improved Friday morning. However, spokesperson Tamara Greenwell reminds drivers to “be aware that bridges, overpasses and ramps tend to freeze first and thaw last.”

Heading into another potential storm this weekend,Don Hamilton of Oregon Department of Transportation said new procedures are in place.

“We need to make sure that when the precipitation starts that we stay ahead of it, that means that we get out there with all of our tools, with the salt with the sand with the plows and the de-ICER and that we stay ahead of it,” Hamilton said.
Officials ask that people stay home but say if they have to drive allow for extra time.

