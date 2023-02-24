Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KETK / FOX51 News

What is the most visited state park in Texas?

By Christopher Adams,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ip1Cv_0kyXF0by00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From mountains and canyons to forests and swamps, the vast scale of Texas provides so many natural wonders.

SPECIAL REPORT: How ‘terrible’ is Toll 49 really?

Across the Lone Star State, there are 87 state parks, natural areas and historic sites currently operated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The first parks were opened to the public in the 1930s and the newest, Old Tunnel State Park , opened in 2012. TPWD also has plans to develop five sites into future state parks .

Fairfield Lake State Park, meanwhile, is set to permanently close at the end of February.

TPWD splits the state into seven ‘natural regions,’ each of which is home to several state parks. The Prairies & Lakes region is home to 22 parks, more than any other region. The South Texas Plains region is home to the fewest, with seven parks.

Across the system, state parks welcomed more than nine million visitors in Fiscal Year 2022. The Prairies & Lakes region recorded the most visitors, with more than 3.1 million across its 22 parks.

The Hill Country region welcomed more than 2.3 million visitors across 16 parks, while the Pineywoods and Panhandle Plains regions each saw more than one million visitors.

State parks in the Big Bend Country region saw the fewest number of visitors, with around 464,000. Those numbers do not include visitors to Big Bend National Park, which alone saw more than half a million visitors in 2021 , a record high for the park.

But which individual state park gets the most visitors? Explore for yourself using our interactive table below, or keep scrolling to see our top 10 countdown.

Top 10 most-visited Texas state parks

10. Inks Lake State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcazf_0kyXF0by00
Inks Lake State Park. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD calls Inks Lake State Park a Hill Country gem, with “sparkling blue water, colorful rock outcrops and striking sunsets.” The park welcomed 232,690 visitors in FY 2022.

9. Guadalupe River State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412Ns0_0kyXF0by00
Guadalupe River State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

While many people enjoy swimming at Guadalupe River State Park , TPWD says the park is more than just a swimming hole, saying “beautiful scenery and colorful history await.” The park welcomed 238,841 visitors in FY 2022.

8. Dinosaur Valley State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjBe4_0kyXF0by00
Dinosaur Valley State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says dinosaur footprints were left in the mud at the edge of an ancient ocean. At Dinosaur Valley State Park , you can literally walk in their tracks. The park welcomed 243,001 visitors in FY 2022.

7. Brazos Bend State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaPrZ_0kyXF0by00
Brazos Bend State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

If you’re looking for a “wild” experience, TPWD says to check out Brazos Bend State Park , calling it a “nature lover’s paradise.” The park welcomed 272,837 visitors in FY 2022.

6. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAe3O_0kyXF0by00
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Climbing the giant granite dome “is almost a rite of passage for Texans,” TPWD says. But there’s more to the Enchanted Rock State Natural Area than just the dome. “The scenery, rock formations and legends are magical, too!” The park welcomed 307,686 visitors in FY 2022.

5. Cedar Hill State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189nPc_0kyXF0by00
Cedar Hill State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Just 20 miles from downtown Dallas, Cedar Hill State Park feels like “a world away from the city,” TPWD says. The park includes a lake, a working farm from the 1800s and rugged limestone hills. The park welcomed 324,420 visitors in FY 2022.

4. McKinney Falls State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6x0x_0kyXF0by00
McKinney Falls State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD says McKinney Falls State Park , within the city of Austin, features “rugged beauty.” Onion Creek flows over limestone ledges and trails wind through the Hill Country woods. The park welcomed 335,332 visitors in FY 2022.

3. Palo Duro Canyon State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxvwN_0kyXF0by00
Palo Duro Canyon State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Palo Duro Canyon State Park is referred to by TPWD as the “Grand Canyon of Texas.” In fact, it’s the second-largest canyon in the U.S., behind only — you guessed it — the Grand Canyon. The park welcomed 442,242 visitors in FY 2022.

2. Garner State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVcLI_0kyXF0by00
Garner State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

Swimming, dancing and hiking are some of the highlights at Garner State Park . TPWD says
“fun traditions and beautiful scenery” bring people back time after time. The park welcomed 517,317 visitors in FY 2022.

1. Ray Roberts Lake State Park

Ray Roberts Lake State Park (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department photo)

TPWD calls Ray Roberts Lake State Park a “natural playground.” You can escape the bustle of the DFW Metroplex and “get back to nature.” The park welcomed 885,173 visitors in FY 2022.

Stay tuned — we’ll be counting down the top 10 least-visited state parks next week!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 East Texans arrested in connection to multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX1 day ago
’21 for 21′: Hundreds join Uvalde survivors at Texas Capitol to call for gun safety
Uvalde, TX1 day ago
Greg Abbott Pushes Emergency Items For the Texas Legislature In State of the State Address
San Marcos, TX5 days ago
PHOTOS: East Texas crews fight two fires in same area, on same night
Gun Barrel City, TX4 days ago
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek
Palestine, TX3 days ago
Chip Gaines buys iconic Texas literary landmark
Archer City, TX5 days ago
Texas: Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued for West Central Texas; severe storms, freezing drizzle/damaging winds expected
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Texas
Austin, TX7 days ago
Love Story 42 Years in the Making: Gov. Greg Abbott Recalls Romantic San Antonio Proposal on Valentine's Day
San Antonio, TX15 days ago
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Houston, TX19 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy