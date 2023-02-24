Vote: Who are the Shore Freshman and Sophomore Wrestlers of the Year?

The winter high school sports season is wrapping up. Who do you think is the MVP among Shore Conference wrestling freshmen and sophomores?

Below are polls with nominees (drawn from Top 6 finishers from the Shore Conference Tournament, plus selected wild cards) for Readers' Choice Freshman Wrestler of the Year and Sophomore Wrestler of the Year.

If the polls do not immediately load, refresh the website page. Our polls generally load better on desktops and laptops rather than on mobile devices.

Freshmen

Sophomores

Voting ends after the first night of the individual wrestling championships in Atlantic City (March 2, 11 p.m.).

You can vote once each hour from each unique IP address. These are not scientific polls; they attempt to measure enthusiasm for an athlete from the athlete's school and community. Wrestlers are listed with their current or recent weights.

