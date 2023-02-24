Election 2023: Petition error for opponent means Ravenna mayor will run unopposed

The Ravenna mayor's race is now unopposed after the Portage County Board of Elections rejected Greg Francis' petitions to seek the city's top administrative office because of a petition error.

Board of Elections Director Faith Lyon said the board found the error on one of Francis' petitions, causing the former police detective to fall short on the number of signatures needed to seek the office.

Incumbent Mayor Frank Seman now joins the list of city officials who are running unopposed. Those unopposed candidates, incumbent Law Director Frank Cimino, Council President Andrew Kluge, and council members Christina West, Matt Harper and Tim Calfee, all will advance to the November ballot, and there will be no primary for Ravenna voters.

However, voters still will have a reason to go to the ballot in May. The Ravenna School District, which includes both the city and township, will be asking voters for new operating funds for the first time since 2005.

School levies on ballot in Ravenna and Waterloo in May

Ravenna Treasurer Candi Lukat said the 6.9-mill, 5-year levy will generate $2.674 million annually.

"The proposed levy is necessary to fund increased expenses in operating the district and to support additional investments in curriculum, programming, and facilities, including safety, as well as support to retain high-caliber educators and provide additional academic enhancements and social and emotional learning support," Superintendent Laura Hebert said recently. "The district is conducting both a staff audit and a facilities audit to assess areas where support is needed most, to eliminate unnecessary spending and to develop a detailed plan for how the proposed levy funds must be invested."

Ravenna voters approved a permanent improvement levy in 2017, which was renewed in 2021.

In the Waterloo district, where more than a dozen requests for new funding have been rejected, voters will be asked for an 8.3-mill, 5-year levy. The levy, a combination of a renewal and a tax increase, is requested "to prevent an operating deficit," according to the ballot language.

Waterloo's most recent request, which fell short by about 400 votes, was a 1.5% earned income tax increase.

No primaries in Streetsboro

In Streetsboro, a series of two-way contests for mayor and City Council seats mean that there will not be a primary election in May.

Mayor Glenn Broska is facing a challenge from Jeff Fejes. Lisa McDaniel and Brian Pearson are seeking election to the Ward 4 city council seat being vacated by Julie Field, who is not seeking reelection.

Incumbent Anthony Lombardo and Chris Yonish filed petitions for Ward 2 of City Council. Incumbents Mike Lampa and Jen Wagner are running unopposed in wards 1 and 3.

Primaries in parts of Kent

In Kent, where local races are partisan, there will only be primary races for Democrats in Wards 1 and 6.

In Ward 1, where longtime councilman Garret Ferrara is not seeking reelection, Democrats Melissa Celko and Benjamin Tipton are seeking election to his seat.

Tracy Wallach, an incumbent Democrat who serves Ward 6, is facing a challenge from Jeff Clapper, a member of the city's Planning Commission.

Democrat Christopher Hook also is challenging incumbent John Kuhar, a Republican, in Ward 4. Incumbent council members Jack Amrhein, Robin Turner and Heidi Shaffer are running unopposed in wards 2, 3 and 5. Because there are not two candidates from the same political party, there will not be a primary in wards 2, 3, 4 or 5.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.