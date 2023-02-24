Harper Creek's Camren Brock is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Camren Brock of the Harper Creek wrestling team.

Fans got behind Brock to help him edge fellow Athlete of the Week finalists Sofia Keller, Kaijehl Williams and Bo Lincoln. Brock received 48% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to his fans, he will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

After taking fourth in districts, Camren Brock impressed by finishing second at regional at 106 pounds for Harper Creek at a Division 2 meet at Jackson Northwest. The freshman is now 40-8 on the season.

"Camren has had a great freshman year in qualifying for the state tournament. Wrestling well through districts and regionals, he has done well as a freshman," said Harper Creek assistant coach Joe Yurisich.

The Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week is presented by Oaklawn Hospital. To submit a nominee for Athlete of the Week, email bcesports@battlecreekenquirer.com.