Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Win a custom Dodge Challenger, have a beer with ‘Fast N’ Loud’ star Richard Rawlings

By Brayden Garcia,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bm2rp_0kyX77Su00

Muscle car enthusiast and Fort Worth native Richard Rawlings is giving one lucky fan the ride of a lifetime.

Rawlings, known from his Discovery Channel show “Fast N’ Loud” which ran from 2012-2020, is also the owner and operator of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas.

He launched the fifth Gas Monkey Garage Giveaway this week, which gives a fan the chance to customize a 2023 Dodge SRT Challenger Jailbreak. The winner and two guests will be flown to Dallas to customize the vehicle.

The over 800-horsepower Challenger is one of the last V-8 models Dodge is making before moving toward electric vehicles. Rawlings realizes that going electric is the new thing, but he isn’t quite ready to give up on the gas guzzlers he’s known for.

“As far as electric goes, it’s got its advantages and disadvantages but the world’s not going to really know what we’ve got shoved down our throat by the man, so to speak, until there’s two or 300 million batteries laying around,” he said. “Then we’ll realize what we did wrong or right.”

The Gas Monkey giveawayhanded out twoe million in cars and cash to fans, Rawlings said.

The car being given away is special given how rare it is to find a Dodge SRT Challenger Jailbreak in the wild. Since this is Dodge’s last gas-powered wave, its become nearly impossible to find the car and if someone does find one, it more than likely will come customized from the previous owner, Rawlings said.

The giveaway winner will get a chance to hangout at Gas Monkey headquarters and choose from 40 to 50 different options on the car. Everything from paint and wheel options, to caliber and seat color, is al up for customization.

The prized car is valued at $135,000, including an additional $25,000 in cash for the winner. Fans have until April 20 to enter the giveaway and a winner will be selected in early May.

Fans can enter the contest by purchasing gear from Gas Monkey Garage’s website . Every dollar spent online equals one entry and if a White Monkey Sticker pack is included in the purchase, it doubles the amount of entries.

The giveaways are always fun, not just for the winner, but the Gas Monkey crew too.

“This will be a blast,” Rawlings said. “They get to come in and hang out with me, drink a beer or two, have some Texas barbecue and build their own Jailbreak car.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Fists Flying and Lots of Screaming – It’s 2 am in Dallas, Texas
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Why the founder of Chili’s Grill & Bar thinks he can make it big in Texas barbecue
Grand Prairie, TX5 hours ago
Road Rage Leads to Punched Out Window in Richardson, Texas
Richardson, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yeehaw! Fort Worth is officially home to the Cowgirl Channel. Here’s how to watch
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Chick-fil-A to spend $1M to expand drive-thru at Fort Worth location built in 2019
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Could Fort Worth build something like Mansfield’s 405,000-square-foot movie studio?
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Do you know everything about ‘Yellowstone’? You could win $100 at trivia
Plano, TX1 day ago
‘Left wing’ attack, says Fort Worth lawmaker seen in video wearing dress as student
Fort Worth, TX17 hours ago
Former Dallas police chief David Brown steps down from job with Chicago PD for Texas return
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Hutchins BBQ is a Righteous Dude
Mckinney, TX3 days ago
Dallas Road Rage Incident Leads to Barrage of Body Blows
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Eight men arrested in motorcyclist round-up at a Dallas street take-over
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Dallas music icon Erykah Badu receives first-ever 'Key to Deep Ellum'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Why is the sky so hazy over Fort Worth today? There’s one culprit to blame
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
African American Women and Neiman Marcus
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Developer buying Fairfield Lake State Park may plan to sell water to DFW, says TX official
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Target opening new store in Oak Cliff
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Dallas Morning News Fires Reporter for Calling Mayor ‘Bruh’ on Twitter
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Texas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Popular Discount Retailer to Shut Down 7 Fort Worth Stores. All Items On Sale Now
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Irving rapper 2G.Kaash arrested in fatal Dallas shooting; previous murder case dismissed
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Arlington restaurant shooting lands two men in prison for 10 years each
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Local Discount Retailer to Shut Down 3 More Stores in the Dallas Area. All Items On Sale Now
Dallas, TX3 days ago
3 East Texans arrested in connection to multi-state deer poaching ring
Longview, TX1 day ago
Burleson brewpub opens Fort Worth location with full menu of barbecue, burgers and seafood
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Homeowner shot man he found breaking into his vehicle in Fort Worth, authorities say
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago
An arctic blast could not stop these Lipan girls, now they see a path to playing for a state title
Lipan, TX1 day ago
Roaches found in 10 Dallas restaurants, 12 require re-inspection
Dallas, TX4 days ago
Fort Worth city council approves abandoned shopping cart crackdown
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy