Win a custom Dodge Challenger, have a beer with ‘Fast N’ Loud’ star Richard Rawlings

Muscle car enthusiast and Fort Worth native Richard Rawlings is giving one lucky fan the ride of a lifetime.

Rawlings, known from his Discovery Channel show “Fast N’ Loud” which ran from 2012-2020, is also the owner and operator of Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas.

He launched the fifth Gas Monkey Garage Giveaway this week, which gives a fan the chance to customize a 2023 Dodge SRT Challenger Jailbreak. The winner and two guests will be flown to Dallas to customize the vehicle.

The over 800-horsepower Challenger is one of the last V-8 models Dodge is making before moving toward electric vehicles. Rawlings realizes that going electric is the new thing, but he isn’t quite ready to give up on the gas guzzlers he’s known for.

“As far as electric goes, it’s got its advantages and disadvantages but the world’s not going to really know what we’ve got shoved down our throat by the man, so to speak, until there’s two or 300 million batteries laying around,” he said. “Then we’ll realize what we did wrong or right.”

The Gas Monkey giveawayhanded out twoe million in cars and cash to fans, Rawlings said.

The car being given away is special given how rare it is to find a Dodge SRT Challenger Jailbreak in the wild. Since this is Dodge’s last gas-powered wave, its become nearly impossible to find the car and if someone does find one, it more than likely will come customized from the previous owner, Rawlings said.

The giveaway winner will get a chance to hangout at Gas Monkey headquarters and choose from 40 to 50 different options on the car. Everything from paint and wheel options, to caliber and seat color, is al up for customization.

The prized car is valued at $135,000, including an additional $25,000 in cash for the winner. Fans have until April 20 to enter the giveaway and a winner will be selected in early May.

Fans can enter the contest by purchasing gear from Gas Monkey Garage’s website . Every dollar spent online equals one entry and if a White Monkey Sticker pack is included in the purchase, it doubles the amount of entries.

The giveaways are always fun, not just for the winner, but the Gas Monkey crew too.

“This will be a blast,” Rawlings said. “They get to come in and hang out with me, drink a beer or two, have some Texas barbecue and build their own Jailbreak car.”