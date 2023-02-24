D'Augustino ends historic career as Alexander falls to Gallia Academy

When the journey has been so much fun, it’s easy to lose sight at the scarcity of how long it can continue.

Kyler D’Augustino, the highest scoring player in Tri-Valley Conference history, played his final game for Alexander on Wednesday night as the Spartans ultimately fell 66-37 to Gallia Academy on the road. The star guard finished his final high school game with 21 points in the loss.

The writing on the wall was there from the first quarter on Galllipolis. The Spartans were efficient defensively early, able to hold Gallia to only eight points in the first frame.

Unfortunately for Alexander though, they faced even more problems on the offensive side of the ball. They were only able to grab four points in the first quarter with D’Augustino and Zach Barnhouse scoring a basket apiece.

It didn’t get any easier from there. The Spartans only added eight more points in the second. D’Augustino had five points while Jagger Cain nailed a three-pointer for the only other score.

Gallia Academy took advantage of Alexander’s struggles and broke free from there. Five players scored for the Blue Devils in the second as a 17-point output gave them a 25-12 lead going into the halftime break.

Coming out of the break though there wasn’t much of a change. Alexander continued to struggle offensively while Gallia made their lead nearly insurmountable.

For the third straight quarter, Alexander couldn’t muster above eight points. D’Augustino had another five and a Mason Morris three rounded out scoring for the Spartans in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils on the other hand put up 19 points in the third quarter, ballooning their lead to 24 points going into the final quarter.

Reading the writing on the wall at that point and knowing that his career was coming to a close, D’Augustino did everything he could in his final quarter as a Spartan.

Hitting a couple of three-pointers, the star guard had nine points as Alexander’s 17-point output was by far the most on the night in any quarter.

Unluckily for them though, Gallia had little reason to stop scoring. Isaac Clary had nine of his team-leading 19 points in the final frame to help close the door on Alexander’s season. As a team, the Blue Devils shot 6-10 from the free throw line during that span.

All that helped Gallia pull out the 29-point win and move on to the Sectional Finals.