Kanawha County, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia girl found

By Bailey Brautigan,

6 days ago

UPDATE (1:22 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve located Kameron Moody.

They say she was found after someone recognized the 14-year-old from a KCSO Facebook post and called 911.

KCSO is still trying to figure out where she was while she was missing.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen that they say could be in danger.

They say that 14-year-old Kameron Moody was last seen on the 4700 block of West Washington St., and she was wearing a tan shirt, light denim blue jeans, white shoes, and a black book bag. She is most likely wearing black framed glasses.

KCSO says Kameron’s family is concerned for her well-being, and deputies believe that she could be in the company of adult males who could be putting her in danger.

Anyone with information about Kameron’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

