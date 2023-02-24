Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
goldrushcam.com

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Says Avian Parasite Responsible For Band-Tailed Pigeon Deaths – Reported Locations Include Central Coast, San Francisco Bay Area, and Foothill Communities in the Sierra Nevada Mountains

6 days ago
February 24, 2023 - Since early February, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and many wildlife rehabilitation centers have received increased reports of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Where is the safest place to be in San Francisco during an earthquake?
San Francisco, CA10 hours ago
The Afternoon Tea At This British-Themed Brunch Spot In Northern California Will Transport Your Taste Buds Across The Pond
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Bay Area layoffs worsen: Rivian Auto, Impossible Foods chop hundreds
San Jose, CA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in 13 Counties Due to Winter Storms, Activates California Guard - Including Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare
Tulare, CA23 hours ago
California Dreaming? 1 in 5 Americans want to live in Los Angeles, new survey says
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Stranded California Mountain Residents 'Plead For Help' Amid Blizzard
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
SF to pay hotel $2.9M after lawsuit claims unhoused guests damaged building during pandemic
San Francisco, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy