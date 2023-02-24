Change location
See more from this location?
California State
goldrushcam.com
California Assemblymember Jim Wood Introduces Bill on Hospital Seismic Safety Compliance for Small Rural and District Hospitals - Protecting Communities from Hospital Closures
6 days ago
6 days ago
February 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO - Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) has introduced AB 869, which would protect patient access to small rural and district hospitals...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0