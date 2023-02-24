Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
goldrushcam.com

California Assemblymember Jim Wood Introduces Bill on Hospital Seismic Safety Compliance for Small Rural and District Hospitals - Protecting Communities from Hospital Closures

6 days ago
February 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO - Assemblymember Jim Wood (D-Healdsburg) has introduced AB 869, which would protect patient access to small rural and district hospitals...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in 13 Counties Due to Winter Storms, Activates California Guard - Including Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare
Tulare, CA23 hours ago
Mariposa County Senior Menu & Activities for March 2023
Mariposa, CA2 days ago
Los Angeles County Woman Extradited from Montenegro to Begin Serving Prison Sentence for Involvement in Multi-Million COVID-19 Loan Fraud Ring
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Red Cross Opens Emergency Shelter for Residents of Prather, Auberry, and Shaver Lake Areas in Fresno County
Prather, CA1 day ago
Madera County Announces Residential Spoiled Food Waste Disposal Location in Oakhurst
Oakhurst, CA23 hours ago
PG&E Wednesday Morning Update Says Hardest Hit Counties are El Dorado, Nevada, and Tuolumne
Tuolumne, CA1 day ago
Mariposa County Unified School District Announces Snow Day Closure for All MCUSD Schools - No Classes on Thursday, March 2, 2023
Mariposa, CA1 day ago
Enjoy the Mariposa County Farm Bureau Annual Pork Rib BBQ Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, 2023
Hornitos, CA7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy