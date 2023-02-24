Four Tips for Finding a Flexible Job

Photo by iStock.

Flexible jobs are in high demand, especially since having a good work-life-balance can give great benefits to your health. Here are the steps you can take to finding a flexible job that works for you.

Understand what a flexible job is

Flexibility can mean different things, depending on the person. It could mean having various schedules, freelancing, or the ability to work remotely.

Find the flexible work style that works for you

All jobs are different, so finding open that fits your personal work style is important. Consider if you want to work in a job that is part-time, has a flexible or alternative schedule (that you set yourself), a freelancing position, or a remote position.

Tailor your job search

When it’s time to apply for positions, make sure your resume is tailored to the applications. FlexJobs.com also recommends consistent branding across social media profiles and messaging. If you land an interview, make sure to wear professional attire.

Don’t forget about smaller companies

Smaller companies can offer the same perks that larger companies do. This includes flexible work options.

Read more about how to get a flexible job on FlexJobs.com .

-

BCCC is the official sponsor of our Career Corner series. Photo by Bucks County Community College

