Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Four Tips for Finding a Flexible Job

6 days ago

Photo byiStock.

Flexible jobs are in high demand, especially since having a good work-life-balance can give great benefits to your health. Here are the steps you can take to finding a flexible job that works for you.  

Understand what a flexible job is  

Flexibility can mean different things, depending on the person. It could mean having various schedules, freelancing, or the ability to work remotely.  

Find the flexible work style that works for you 

All jobs are different, so finding open that fits your personal work style is important. Consider if you want to work in a job that is part-time, has a flexible or alternative schedule (that you set yourself), a freelancing position, or a remote position.  

Tailor your job search 

When it’s time to apply for positions, make sure your resume is tailored to the applications. FlexJobs.com also recommends consistent branding across social media profiles and messaging. If you land an interview, make sure to wear professional attire.  

Don’t forget about smaller companies 

Smaller companies can offer the same perks that larger companies do. This includes flexible work options. 

Read more about how to get a flexible job on FlexJobs.com.  

BCCC is the official sponsor of our Career Corner series.Photo byBucks County Community College

Bucks County Community College, the sponsor of BUCKSCO. Today — Career Corner, is a public community college with over 9,500 full- and part-time students.  

Both affordable and centrally located for people in and around the Bucks County area, the school has three main campuses in Newtown, Bristol, and Perkasie, allowing students to attend throughout the area. 

For those just starting their paths in higher education, or returning to school after a prolonged absence, Bucks County Community College offers over 90 academic programs within seven Academic Departments.  

The school’s 43 Associate’s Degree programs prepare students to pursue either a career or their Bachelor’s degrees after graduation. 

Learn more about Bucks County Community College here. 

