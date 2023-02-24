Open in App
Naples Daily News

After nearly 4 decade wait between hole-in-ones, Naples' JD Schlotterback buries two in a round

By Nick Wilson, Naples Daily News,

6 days ago

JD Schlotterback waited almost four decades to hit his second hole-in-one. The Naples golfer only had to wait seven holes to bury No. 3.

Schlotterback, 55, buried two aces on Feb. 11 at the Golf Club of the Everglades. The first came with a 9-iron at the 160-yard hole No. 4 . His second was with a pitching wedge at the 147-yard hole No. 11.

“It’s just surreal,” Schlotterback said. “I don’t know how to explain it. I go 38 years in between hole-in-ones, and then to have another one just two par-3s later is crazy.”

More: Southwest Florida golf: Schlotterback, Keyer-Scott top locals at state championships

More: Southwest Florida golf: McConnell, Roder earn U.S. Senior Open spots at TPC Treviso Bay

Schlotterback, who played collegiate golf at Mount Mercy University in Iowa, hit his first hole-in-one in the 1985 Waterloo Open when he was just 17.

In between his first and second ace, Schlotterback spent 10 years as a club professional and played one season on the Sunbelt Senior Tour in 2017. He’s played in a number of amateur competitions and earned a fifth-place finish in last year’s Florida Senior Open, as well as the first alternate spot in the U.S. Senior Open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaEVF_0kyWzj3d00

Schlotterback has his sights set on the upcoming Florida State Golf Association season. His continued practice has helped him play at a high level as of late, culminating in a once-in-a-lifetime round of golf.

The irony of it all, Schlotterback wasn’t even supposed to play golf that day. One of his close friends asked him to come with some out-of-town guests and he reluctantly agreed, if only to spend a light and easy afternoon on the course.

“I practice quite a bit because I’m going to be playing in a lot of the Florida State Golf Association things this year, so I kind of hesitantly said yes,” Schlotterback said, “It was just a nice and relaxing day.”

After starting the first three holes 2-under, Schlotterback had a great shot on hole four, but never assumed it was his first ace in over three decades.

“It was kind of a back-pin, so it disappeared but I said ‘You know, I think it’s behind the hole,’” he said. “Like I said, 38 years between hole-in-one number one and two. You come so close you get to the point where it’s just ‘Yeah, it’s behind the hole probably.’”

But ecstatic neighbors near the hole alerted Schlotterback that the ball did, in fact, roll in for an ace. The group celebrated the shot, then continued on with the round. He finished the front-nine 5-under but hit it into the water on his second shot of the back-nine.

Schlotterback lipped out from 88 yards and saved par on hole No. 10. Headed to hole No. 11, he noticed something interesting about the tee box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvJGi_0kyWzj3d00

“I comically said to the group, ‘Well you know this is the exact same wind and scenario as the last hole-in-one'," he said.

A perfect shot with a pitching wedge put the ball about 5 feet in front of the hole, and the group watched it roll in like a putt.

“Pandemonium pretty much broke loose at that time,” he said.

Just for good measure, Schlotterback missed his third hole-in-one on the 156-yard 16th hole by just a few feet and finished 5-under on par-3s. He went on to finish the round 7-under,

“I can tell you for a fact that I never, in my wildest dreams, thought I’d have two hole-in-ones in one round,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate in my life to have a talent that I’m able to showcase a little bit, and that was right up there. I don’t get too excited on the golf course, but I’ll tell you what, when that second one went in, that was a little bit surreal.”

