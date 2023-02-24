Paris Hilton Channels Her 21st Birthday Look 20 Years Later In Slinky Silver Dress: Photos

Image Credit: SplashNews

Paris Hilton has not aged a day and she proved that at the opening party for her House of Y2K pop-up in Los Angeles on Feb 24. The 42-year-old looked gorgeous in a plunging silver sequin dress that was reminiscent of the dress she wore to her 21st birthday party back in 2002.

Paris Hilton rocked this silver dress at the opening party for her House of Y2K pop-up in Los Angeles on Feb 24. (SplashNews)

For the event, Paris wore a skintight silver sequin mini dress with a plunging cowl neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a tight corset bodice with boning around her waist. She styled the sparkly mini with a diamond choker necklace and short fingerless sequin gloves, a pair of pointed-toe silver sequin pumps, and a matching bedazzled clutch.

As for her glam, she had her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves with long front bangs covering her forehead. A sultry metallic silver smokey eye with black eyeliner and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Paris channeled her 21st birthday dress that she first wore back in 2002. (SplashNews)

Paris’s dress was extremely similar to the Julien Macdonald chainmail dress that she wore to her 21st birthday party over 20 years ago. The dress for that party featured a skinny strap halter neckline with an incredibly plunging cowl neckline. The entire back of the dress was cut out and super low and she accessorized it with a huge diamond choker necklace, butterfly clips, and strappy pinky heels.

Kendall Jenner channeled Paris Hilton’s iconic dress for her own 21st birthday back in 2016. (SplashNews)

Over the years, Paris’s chainmail dress has become an iconic outfit and she even rewore the exact dress back in 2017 when she DJed a party in Marbella, Spain. For this event, she wore a skinnier chainmail choker necklace with sheer bedazzled fingerless gloves, oversized crystal-embellished sunglasses, and silver sequin pointed-toe pumps.

Paris’s dress has become such a recognizable dress, that even Kendall Jenner channeled the star for her own 21st birthday back in November 2016. For her party, the supermodel wore a custom-made La Bourjoisie dress that had the same plunging neckline as Paris’s and the same extremely low-cut back but had silver chain straps that wrapped around her neck to form a choker necklace.