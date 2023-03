MotorBiscuit

The 2024 Kia Sorento Is Becoming a Mini Kia Telluride By Allison Barfield, 6 days ago

By Allison Barfield, 6 days ago

The new Kia Sorento is almost here with a new exterior and interior design. The 2024 Kia Sorento could look like a smaller Kia Telluride. ...