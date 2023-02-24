Grammer, Lane, 2 others headed to Surprise music fest

The secret is out.

Four noted music acts are coming to Surprise for the inaugural Bases and Brews Music Fest, and a third day of the carnival-style festival has been added to the mix.

Andy Grammer, Chris Lane, Walk the Moon and Lovelytheband have signed on for the first festival in Surprise, which will now be held over three days, Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26 at Mark Coronado Park, 15850 N. Bullard Ave.

The family-friendly festival also features a carnival midway and festival food.

“This festival will be a great addition to the community, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to experience tasty food, headlining entertainment and the start of a new tradition,” Surprise Sports and Tourism Director Kendra Pettis said in a news release.

General Admission tickets for ages 13 and over are $30 for each day. Ages 5 through 12 are $20 each day, and VIP tickets are $150 per day. Festival entry for children aged 4 and under is free.

Ride tickets and all-day ride passes will be sold separately. A wristband for unlimited rides may be purchased in advance for $32 or for $37 at the festival.

Organizers also plan to make family packs available before the festival.

City officials don’t quite have parking details available for the public yet. Mark Coronado Park, which is just north of Surprise Stadium, is typically used for overflow parking for spring training games.

The first day of the festival will start at 4 p.m., or about the time the game between the Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants is expected to end. First-day festivities run until midnight.

Gates open at 10 a.m. on March 25 and 26 with Saturday’s events going to midnight and Sunday’s music lasting until 11 p.m. The carnival midway will feature more than 40 rides and games, as well as interactive activities for all ages.

Grammer and Lane will headline the music on Saturday night.

Grammer is a multiplatinum singer-songerwriter with an Emmy Award to his credit. His hits include the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” plus platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Fresh Eyes” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

Lane has scored three No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Billboard’s Country Airplay charts: “Fix,” “I Don’t Know About You,” and “Big, Big Plans”. He’s also a previous 2017 iHeartRadio Music Award nominee for Best New Country Artist.

Walk the Moon and lovelytheband will close out the festival on Sunday night.

Walk the Moon, a multiplatinum, Billboard Music award-winning pop-rock band, busted onto the scene in 2015 with its hit single “Shut Up and Dance,” which reached as high as No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. The band’s 2017 album “What If Nothing” included hits such as “Kamikaze” and the No. 4 Alternative Radio hit “One Foot.”

Triple-platinum indie pop band Lovelytheband broke through in 2017 with its debut single “Broken.” It’s a song that made Billboard history by charting for 76 weeks in a row. The Los Angeles-based band was named iHeart Radio’s Best New Rock/Alternative Act in 2019 and has been nominated for multiple awards, including Billboard, TeenChoice and Disney.

Beside the four music headliners, live music is planned throughout all three days. During the day, the stage will feature local award-winning artists and community groups to warm up the crowd for the headliners.

Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations is co-producing the festival with the city of Surprise. It is Surprise’s fourth attempt at staging a festival after previous plans for the Rib Fest Throwdown (later named WhiteTanx Festival) were nixed three times because of COVID-19 and other reasons.

Three years ago, the city council approved spending up to $500,000 in a revenue-sharing agreement with the promoter Forty8 Live. However, SLE took over as co-producer last April.

“The city of Surprise is excited to partner with SLE to bring the Bases and Brews Music Fest, a signature event, to Surprise,” Pettis said. “SLE has distinguished itself as a premier event agency and has produced some of the most successful events in the Valley.”

SLE produces events such as Chandler’s hugely popular Ostrich Festival and Scottsdale’s Fashion Week.

“SLE is honored to partner with the city of Surprise to produce the first-ever Bases and Brews Music Fest to close out spring training,” said Steve LeVine, CEO of SLE, in a news release. “We’re looking forward to providing a great family-friendly experience and showcasing a classic carnival midway, live entertainment and nostalgic festival food to the Surprise community.”

SLE is responsible for all up-front costs, but the city will share 50% of the expenses and revenue up to $1 million. Anything over $1 million will be the responsibility of SLE.

Like the previous arrangement with Forty8Live, the most the city will be set back is $500,000.

For information on ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities and the festival schedule, visit BasesandBrewsFest.com.

Jason Stone