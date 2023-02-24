Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
All Hornets

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves

By Schuyler Callihan,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVe3g_0kyWvMNY00

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

1 Star play on the Timberwolves: Minnesota has been extremely inconsistent, alternating wins and losses over the last 10 games. During that stretch, they would beat teams they shouldn't and lose to teams that they probably shouldn't. Although they've been up and down and are without KAT, I think they'll find a way to cover the number tonight.

Over/Under: 241.5

2 Star play on the under: It's the first game after the All-Star break, so you have to imagine there will be a little bit of rust. Especially for Charlotte, who finally started to get healthy and was just starting to get a rhythm playing together following the trades of Plumlee and McDaniels. I'm going against the trends here and taking the under. Six of the last seven for Minnesota have went over and six of the last nine home games have went over. Not tonight.

My picks for the season

ATS: 17-15 (53%)

O/U: 21-11 (66%)

Overall: 38-26 (59%)

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Score Predictions for Hornets vs Suns
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
Kevin Durant to Make Suns Debut vs Hornets
Charlotte, NC22 hours ago
NBA Draft Lottery Tracker
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Phoenix Suns
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Hornets Take Care of Business vs Shorthanded Pistons
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Pistons
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
LaMelo Ball Undergoes Successful Surgery, Officially Ruled Out for Season
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy