Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Timberwolves

Can the Hornets cover the spread?

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

1 Star play on the Timberwolves: Minnesota has been extremely inconsistent, alternating wins and losses over the last 10 games. During that stretch, they would beat teams they shouldn't and lose to teams that they probably shouldn't. Although they've been up and down and are without KAT, I think they'll find a way to cover the number tonight.

Over/Under: 241.5

2 Star play on the under: It's the first game after the All-Star break, so you have to imagine there will be a little bit of rust. Especially for Charlotte, who finally started to get healthy and was just starting to get a rhythm playing together following the trades of Plumlee and McDaniels. I'm going against the trends here and taking the under. Six of the last seven for Minnesota have went over and six of the last nine home games have went over. Not tonight.

My picks for the season

ATS: 17-15 (53%)

O/U: 21-11 (66%)

Overall: 38-26 (59%)

